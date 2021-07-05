Bhoot Police: Afraid Of Ghosts? Don't Worry, 'Feel Saif With Vibhooti.' See Actor's First Look

Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan on a promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

It's finally here! Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor dropped the actor's first look as ghostbuster Vibhooti in her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police on Monday and immediately sent the Internet into a tizzy. Saif Ali Khan co-stars with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in this spooky film. Sharing the first look poster of Saif Ali Khan from the film, Kareena captioned it in a really quirky way. "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice coming soon on Disney + Hotstar." The poster features Saif sporting an all-black outfit and smirking towards the camera. His look as a ghostbuster is on point.

Bhoot Police, which was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in September this year, will now premiere on Disney + Hotstar. The new release date has not been announced yet.

In February this year, Kareena Kapoor also shared a new poster of Bhoot Police announcing its release date. "Get ready to scream with laughter! Bhoot Police arrives on September 10," Kareena Kapoor wrote alongside the new poster of the movie.

Bhoot Police marks Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Kareena Kapoor's BFF and actress Malaika Arora, first collaboration. They play a team of two ghostbusters in the film.

Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It was initially announced in 2019 with a cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, last year, the makers introduced a new cast - Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami and Jacqueline.