IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack - Vijay Varma Shares Pics With Real-Life Captain Devi Sharan

Vijay Varma is currently waiting for the release of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on August 29. The Anubhav Sinha web show is based on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian aircraft by Pakistani militants. Now, days ahead of the release, Vijay has shared a set of pictures featuring himself and real-life Captain Sharan. In the pic, the two are sitting inside a cockpit. The actor also recalled the time when he met Captain Sharan for the first time. Vijay Varma said, “Real and Reel Captain Sharan. When I first met Captain...I was taken in by his pleasant smile and his simplicity.. and then I saw a scar on his neck…I asked him about it.. he simply and politely said, “Woh hijackers ki gun 7 din tak yahi ragadti rahi toh wound ho gaya tha jo heal nahi hua”. I froze. He smiled. I knew I was talking to a real-life hero. It was such a huge honour to get to depict Captain Devi Sharan on screen. His efforts to save lives amidst chaos and dread are truly inspiring! A tale of resilience and honour..of critical thinking and duty.. of patience and hope and most of all.. bravery. We salute you, captain. IC814 streaming on Netflix from 29th August.”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is a limited Netflix series, also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri and Kumud Mishra.

Speaking about the series, Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, told Netflix, “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a gripping tale that chronicles one of the longest hijackings in Indian history, offering a real account of a colossal international crisis. Directed by the master filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for his gritty and realistic cinema, the series doesn't just recount the events; it immerses you in the emotional whirlwind of a nation gripped by fear, hope, and desperation. The powerful storytelling, combined with stunning visual effects and heart-stopping performances by a stellar cast, makes this a must-watch."