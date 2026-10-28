'I Focus On My Work': Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Annu Kapoor's <i>'Dudhiya Badan'</i> Remark

Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to the remarks made about her appearance by actor Annu Kapoor last year.

The actor was speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026, where she was asked about the commentary on her complexion, which was criticised as misogynistic and sexist.

During the interaction, Tamannaah was also asked whether she wanted audiences to see her differently at this stage of her career, beyond her image as someone who is known for her screen presence and sensuality.

The question also touched upon whether her recent choices were part of an image makeover.

Responding to the question, Tamannaah said, "I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand. And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will be able to move forward in life."

She further added, "So I don't even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career."

Explaining her approach to her profession, the actor said, "And genuinely, according to me, I want to do my work like a service. And I do that. And maybe that's why it reaches people, because somewhere it comes from the right place."

What Did Annu Kapoor Say About Tamannaah Bhatia?

Last year, Annu Kapoor appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel and spoke about watching a clip of the song Aaj Ki Raat, after which the host asked if he liked the song and mentioned that he admired Tamannaah.

To this, Annu said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai."

Annu Kapoor shared, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulaati hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacch achi aur swasth neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichcha hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichcha puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it's very good, man... It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That's my blessing for her)."