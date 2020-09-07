Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan And Family Made Rakesh Roshan's Birthday Special

A still from the video. (courtesy: pinkyroshan)

It was a happy day at the Roshans' house as Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 71st birthday on Sunday. His wife Pinky Roshan shared a glimpse of his birthday festivities with family, by posting a video on her Instagram profile. In the video Rakesh Roshan can be seen cutting his birthday cake. Besides Hrithik Roshan, we also spotted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan in the video. Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan was also present at the festivities. Rakesh Roshan's brother and music composer Rajesh Roshan was also present at the get-together. Sharing a video on Instagram, Pinky Roshan wrote: "Happy Birthday Mr Roshan. We make it with love and memories."

This year at the Ganpati Visarjan, Hrithik Roshan was photographed with dad Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinky Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Also present was Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan. Here are the pictures from their fam-jam.

Rakesh Roshan might be a social media recluse but he frequently features on Hrithik's Instagram profile. Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan posted a video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out and he wrote in the caption: "This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else... My daily dose . Give him a shout out, guys." ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.