Ganesh Utsav 2020: 'More Than Religion, It Was About Love,' Writes Hrithik Roshan On Last Day Of Festival

Hrithik Roshan during Ganpati visarjan at his home. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday revisited the day he bid farewell to Bappa with his family with his family during the Ganesh Utsav, which ends today (11 days after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival). The 46-year-old actor wrote that the festival always "brings back my childhood" and that "more than religion, it was about love." The Roshans welcomed Bappa to their home on Ganesh Chaturthi and ended the festivities with visarjan two days later. Today, Hrithik shared a video from the family's cosy and eco-friendly send-off for Lord Ganesha and he wrote, "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centred around making the child in us feel comforted, united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason."

"At least that's what it always was about for me. More than religion, it was about love. Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all. As a child I really felt that he listened to me... Still do."

Last week, Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan shared pictures from the visarjan, for which Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also joined the Roshans, including Sunaina (who trended big time for her public feud with her family last year). Sussanne moved in with Hrithik in March after the first phase of the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced so that they could spend ample time with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 2019 blockbuster War and he hasn't announced his next project yet.