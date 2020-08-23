To Birthday Girl Vaani Kapoor, With Love From Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif And Other Stars

Hrithik Roshan with Vaani Kapoor. (courtesy: hrithikroshan00007 )

As Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor celebrates her 32nd birthday, her friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. One such wish arrived gift-wrapped from her War co-star Hrithik Roshan. The actor shared a throwback video from an event, in which he could be seen dancing with the birthday girl. In his caption, Hrithik made a reference to the song Ghungroo from their film War and he tweeted, "Dear Vaani, wishing you a very happy birthday. Let's keep shining and dancing till we break our 'ghungroos'! Have a supersonic year."

Dear Vaani , wishing you a very very Happy Birthday @vaaniofficial! Lets keep shining & dancing till we break our 'ghungroo's! have a supersonic year ! pic.twitter.com/FzHfjNC3Sh — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen sharing screen space with the actress in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film, wrote: "Happy birthday Vaani. I really look forward to work with you."

"Happy birthday, Vaani. Wishing you a wonderful year. All the love and happiness to you. Missing you in the gym," Katrina Kaif wrote in her birthday wish for the actress.

"Happy birthday, you beautiful woman," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She has featured in a number of films such as Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh and also Aaha Kalyanam, a Tamil movie.

Vaani's last theatrical release was the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actress has also signed Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.