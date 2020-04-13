This Is Who Inspires Hrithik Roshan More Than Anyone Else

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, on Monday, revealed who inspires him more than anything else - it's his dad Rakesh Roshan. The 46-year-old actor shared a video collage on his Instagram profile featuring Rakesh Roshan who can be seen doing various fitness exercises throughout the video. Rakesh Roshan, who battled throat cancer last year, took up various exercises in the video. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Alone, but at it!" The Kites actor, who seems to be in awe of his father's energy, added, "This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout, guys." The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor added the hashtags "why did I not get his genetics," "when I grow up I wanna be like him," and "daddy cool" to his post. Take a look:

Hrithik, who is currently at home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing videos of dad Rakesh Roshan's fitness routine on his Instagram profile. Earlier, Hrithik shared a demonstration of "the kind of resolve and determination we all need to have to fight in times like these." Sharing the video of Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "This is the kind of resolve and determination we all need to have to fight in times like these! He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. Oh and he just survived cancer last year."

In November last year, Rakesh Roshan opened up about his battle with cancer in an interview with Hindustan Times. In the interview, he admitted that he was "scared" when he was told he had the cancer of the tongue. The actor-turned-filmmaker said, "I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. Tongue is the worst place to have cancer."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 will be his next project as a director.