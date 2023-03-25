Hrithik Roshan Dropped This Comment On Girlfriend Saba Azad's New Pics

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Singer-actor Saba Azad shared a set of stunning pictures on her profile on Saturday and she simple captioned it: "Mermaid but make it disco." Saba looks pretty as ever, dressed in a sequined Manish Malhotra saree. In the comments section of the post, Saba's boyfriend Hrithik Roshan wrote: "I see you." He added a heart emoji along with it. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also dropped a comment. "Wow," she wrote along with heart-eyed emojis. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions.

See the post shared by Saba Azad here:

Here's a screenshot of comments on Saba's post:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. "Where the jazz cats at?" she captioned this picture with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.