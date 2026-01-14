How Yash Johar Reacted To Karan Johar's <i>Bole Chudiyan</i> Crossing The Rs 3 Crore Art Budget Of The Film

Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Nikkhil Advani, who had worked as an assistant director with Karan on the film, recently opened up about the chaos on set during the song Bole Chudiyan and the massive budget that concerned everyone.

In a conversation with Radio Nasha, Nikkhil Advani mentioned how, when they had narrated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Yash Johar, he had written the film's art budget as Rs 3 crore.

Yash Johar had approved it and greenlit the team to proceed.

He shared, "Our very first set was for Bole Chudiyan. Karan Johar fainted on set. Kajol had issues with her lehenga and couldn't dance. There was complete chaos - 200 dancers, 300 junior artistes. We even manufactured jhoomars (chandeliers) because Karan wanted everything to look grand."

Nikhil continued, "That evening, Yash ji made us sit down for a chai break and asked, 'Didn't you make a budget for this film?' I said yes. He asked, 'How much was it?' I said, 'I don't remember.' He then pulled out the paper I had given him, read it aloud: 'Rs 3 crore', and said, 'The set you've created has already cost more than that.' He tore the paper and told us, 'Now, you make the film!'"

About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, with a special appearance by Rani Mukerji.

After his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar's second film as a filmmaker was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It was also his second collaboration with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, who had starred in his debut. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham took home five Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress for Kajol and Best Dialogue for Karan Johar.