How Working Mom Sunny Leone Made Sons Asher And Noah's Birthday Special. See Pics

Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala for the shoot schedule of MTV Splitzvilla but she wouldn't have missed her sons' birthday for the world. Sunny has been joined by her family in Kerala, where she hosted an adorable birthday party for her twin sons Asher and Noah, who just turned three. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are also parents to daughter Nisha, who is the oldest. The couple adopted Nisha in 2017 while Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018. Sharing photos from the birthday party, which also included her MTV Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Leone dedicated an adorable note to her sons:"My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so, so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can't believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me every day with what you have learned and all the things you say."

On an emotional note, Sunny Leone added: "Story time is one of my fav things now and it's not me telling the stories now it's you... starting with 'once upon a time there was no fighting...' knowing that's what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who love and care for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them."

Also addressing Nisha along with Noah and Asher, Sunny added: "And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life. No matter how sad, tired, or stressed your little sweet voice that says... "Mama...I love you" makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!"

In May this year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai for the safety of their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. She turned to India after a few months. Sunny Leone currently appears as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla, which she has been hosting since season 7. The show is currently in its 13th season now.