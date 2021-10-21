How Sanjay Dutt And Maanayata Celebrated Twins Shahraan And Iqra's Birthday

Maanayata shared this image with family. (courtesy: maanayata)

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's kids Shahraan and Iqra turned 11 on Thursday and on the special occasion, the actor shared a picture collage for the twins. He wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday to my precious children! May love and happiness follow you wherever you go." Meanwhile, Maanayata shared a picture from the festivities on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Keep dreaming and achieving! Spread your wings and spread happiness...Love, laugh and live... Happy birthday Shahraan and Iqra. I love you." She added the hashtags #11thbirthday, #love, #grace, #positivity, #beautifullife and #thankyougod to her post.

See the posts shared by Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata here:

On her Instagram story, Maanayata shared this picture from the celebrations. Take a look:

Screenshot of Maanayata Dutt's Instagram story.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to 11-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. Maanayata produced the 2019 film Prassthanam.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Last year, he starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August 2020. He was also seen in Torbaaz. The actor also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's line-up of films includes KGF: Chapter 2 and Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.