How Saif-Soha Ali Khan, Taimur-Inaaya Celebrated Raksha Bandhan This Year

Soha Ali Khan might have been a day late in sharing pictures from her Raksha Bandhan festivities on social media but we can't overlook the fact that the photos shared by her absolutely adorable. Soha's Raksha Bandhan-special album features her brother Saif Ali Khan. It also features her daughter Inaaya and nephew Taimur. Taimur's little brother Jeh is missing from the frame. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Bound together. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Missed you Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan."

Saif Ali Khan, who celebrated his 51st birthday in Maldives with family, returned just in time for Raksha Bandhan festivities on Sunday. Here's a picture from his Maldives holiday with Kareena, Jeh and Taimur.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, one of India's most legendary cricketers. Soha is best known for featuring in films such as Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dil Maange More, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Ghayal: Once Again, among others.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.

Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. The actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman, last year. This year, he featured in Tandav. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2.