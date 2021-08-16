To Birthday Boy Saif Ali Khan, With Love From Sisters Soha And Saba Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Actor Saif Ali Khan turns 51 today, and as expected wishes are pouring in from all quarters for the Bollywood star. Saif, who is well-known for his wit, has been the darling of cinema lovers for decades now. Born to cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif is also a favourite of his sisters, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan. So, it came as no surprise that the two sisters chose to share some heartfelt notes on Instagram on Saif's birthday. With special photos and warm wishes, Soha and Saba ensured that their posts would leave a smile on the actor's face.

Soha shared pictures of herself with Saif Ali Khan where they are both dressed in ethnic wear. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night…The quest continues…” The note was met with a positive response from fans, who left heart emojis in the comment section.

Soha also uploaded a photo of a newspaper clipping that features three images of the brother-sister duo as children, teenagers, and as adults.

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Saba Ali Khan, meanwhile, chose to share a lovely Instagram Reels that is bound to make you smile. The video starts with a throwback black-and-white image of a young Saif Ali Khan holding Saba as a baby. This is followed by several images of them as adults, smiling for the camera on various occasions. Along with the video, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Big Brother! Wishing you love, luck, success and happiness.”

Saif Ali Khan is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children Sara and Ibrahim with her.

Saif Ali Khan is best known for his work in films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Omkara and Kal Ho Na Ho among others.