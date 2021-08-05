Just Like Us, Soha Ali Khan Has Also Adopted PJs As Her Work Uniform

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Once we started working from home, working in our pyjamas wasn't anything new. And celebrities, too, are on this list. Soha Ali Khan is back to her work and pyjamas are her new formals. We are not saying this. It's Soha herself. The actress shared a photo in her minty pyjama set. She is seen sitting on a sofa and hugging her knees while looking up at the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "When you go to work in your PJs." Far from making her look like someone weighed down by work and packed schedules, the pyjamas are giving her a cute and fresh vibe. Seems like Soha is having quite some fun in her pyjama work clothes.

Soha may be sporting pyjamas at work now but in her schooldays, she went all decked up with costumes and makeup to perform at any school event. Her throwback photo is proof. Only yesterday, she shared this adorable picture on Instagram. This post marked the first week at school for Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya.

If Soha isn't embracing her loungewear, she is flaunting traditional clothing during photo-op shoots. Soha takes work seriously, but she doesn't forget to stitch together some behind-the-scenes moments with some fun Boomerangs. Here, she is seen alongside her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan.

She doesn't need a big event to share a post on Instagram. A cute attire or a sweet moment with Kunal Kemmu can do the needful. Four days ago, she posted a Boomerang where the couple are seen hugging each other. The cuteness exuding from them is too much for us to take.

The cuteness factor reaches a zenith when Inaaya is in the frame. The mother loves to spend time with the little one. Whenever Inaaya is up to some mischief, it gets recorded on camera. This time it was no mischief but serious work as Inaaya set about putting makeup on Soha. The Boomerang was an adorable thing to watch. In the caption, Soha wrote, "Have you met my new make-up assistant?" and she added the hashtag "work from home." Working from home, for Soha, can't be more fun.

