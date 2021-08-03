Can You Spot Soha Ali Khan In This Throwback From Her School Days?

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy sohakpataudi)

As parents, there are several milestones that you cherish in your child's growth and starting school definitely has to be on top of the list. And experiencing this joy for the first time is Soha Ali Khan. The actress shared on Instagram that her daughter Inaaya was starting school for the first time this week. The 42-year-old also took this opportunity to take a walk down memory lane and revisit her childhood days. Soha did so by sharing a cute throwback photo of herself in which she is seen on stage in a red cape and a musical instrument made of bamboo in hand.

Along with the snap, she penned a heartfelt note that said, “As my daughter starts big school for the first time this week, I dig up old photographs and take a trip down memory lane. School may be out for me but the memories last a lifetime.” The actress also took the opportunity to address the fact that education remains a distant dream for many girls in the country and across the world. “I recognise that a basic primary school education may be a basic universal human right but is still denied to over 10 million girls in India who are at risk of never returning to school,” she explained.

Responding to the image, Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, “My...This is so cute Soha. I remember you there,” with a heart emoticon. Several fans also dropped heart emojis and described the image as “cute”.

Soha's Instagram is filled with pictures and videos of Inaaya. And we have to admit that the little one's antics spread a lot of cheer on the photo-sharing app. In one such video, we saw Inaaya turning into a makeup artist for Soha. Along with the clip, Soha wrote in the caption, “Have you met my new make-up assistant.”

We also caught a glimpse of Soha's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu breaking into a dance with their daughter, much to the joy of Inaaya. Sharing the clip recorded on a security camera, Soha wrote, “Just another 6:30 am in our home.”

Soha and Kunal have been married since 2015. The couple welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. The two have worked together in films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge.