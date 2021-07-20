Cuteness Alert: Just Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Watering Her Plants

Inaaya in a still from the video. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

It's a green and humid day. The small plants in Soha Ali Khan's balcony garden are sitting still in their cute little pots. They are waiting for water to quench their thirst. They know someone will come to their rescue. But, did they know their saviour would be Inaaya, Soha and Kunal Kemmu's 3-year-old daughter? Well, the toddler is growing up with much zest for life and now she wishes to help her garden plants grow in as much glory. Soha's Instagram Stories shows us a glimpse into the young gardener's endeavours and we can see the unmistakable dedication in Inaaya's efforts.

Inaaya, in her pink frock and slippers, is seen watering the thirsty succulents on a garden tray. She has her small and colourful watering can to help her in the task. Inaaya dotes on the plants, stretches her hands an extra length to reach the pots and carefully waters the soil.

She is not alone in her task. Her mother, Soha, stands behind and backs Inaaya with a hand so that the little woman may not fall. We also see their pet dog sniffing and wandering about the pots of plants. The "kids" in the family are definitely enjoying the gardening session in the house.

Soha loves to keep us posted about her daughter's adventures in the house. But, we guess, sometimes, she herself is surprised by the mischiefs that Inaaya gets into, especially with dad Kunal Kemmu. Not even a week ago, Soha posted a video of the dad and daughters "6:30 am routine" as they danced and frolicked in Inaaya's room. Soha understated the fun video by calling it "just another 6:30 am" in their home.

If there's fun, there's also calm to balance the days. In June, on the International Day of Yoga this year, Soha posted a photo where she and Inaaya sit quietly in a yoga pose. The photo is soothing and heart-warming as we see Innaya growing up with such a balance of work, play and pause.

The mother-daughter duo also makes style statements by twinning their clothes.

Inaaya's childhood diaries are adorable as both Soha and Kunal Kemmu capture some of her most candid moments. On Father's Day this year, the parents shared a lovely Reels where Inaaya sits patiently while her father gives her a good head massage and combs her oiled hair with a little brush. Watch the video:

We look forward to more fun videos from Inaaya's childhood from her parents.