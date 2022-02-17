How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To Fan's Awaara Tattoo

A fan got Awara tattooed

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor was clicked at Mumbai airport last night

A fan had a surprise for the Sanju actor

The fan got a tattoo of Awara written in Devnagri

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was on his way out of the Mumbai airport earlier this week when a fan said he had a "surprise" for him. In footage captured by paparazzi, Ranbir can be seen exiting the airport and getting into his car, a small crowd of fans waving and calling out to him. He's just about to drive off when, instead, he rolls his window down at the behest of a fan who says, "Aap ke liye surprise hain (there's a surprise for you."

It turns out to be a tattoo on the fan's wrist - as he looks at it, Ranbir Kapoor's reaction is one of disbelief. "Chipka hua hai (it's stuck on)," he says. The tattoo is a word written in Devnagari on the fan's wrist and here's why Ranbir's first impulse was to dismiss it as fake - a close up shows the word to be 'Awara,' the name of one of Ranbir's grandfather Raj Kapoor's most famous films. Assured by the fan that not only is the tattoo genuine but also done specially for Ranbir, the actor gives him a thumbs up.

Here's a close up of the tattoo:

Awara, released in 1951, was the first film in which Raj Kapoor channelled Charlie Chaplin's 'little tramp.' The film co-starred Nargis and Raj Kapoor's father Prithviraj; his brother Shashi appeared as the young version of Raj Kapoor's character. Awara was hugely popular not just at home but in Russia (then the USSR), China and other countries.

Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi was Raj Kapoor's second son. Ranbir, last seen in Sanju, has a big release this year in Brahmastra, co-starring girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The first film of the trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release this September after many delays due to COVID.