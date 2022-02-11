Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera Is Coming Up In 3,2,1... - Release Date Here

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy YouTube)

A Ranbir Kapoor film is releasing this July and keeping calm is not an option for the Internet. Shamshera, a Yash Raj Films production, will release on July 22, the makers announced today. Shamshera, a period film set in the British Raj, chronicles a tribe of dacoits and their fight for independence. "Azaadi tumhe koi deta nahi, azaadi jeeti jaati hai (freedom is not handed to you, it has to be won)," says Ranbir Kapoor in a teaser for the film released today, "Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad (dacoit by deed, free by faith)." The teaser also features the two other principal actors of Shamshera - Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Shamshera, which has been delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, will release in cinemas and in three languages. "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," read Yash Raj Films' tweet:

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly play a double role - the eponymous father and son Balli - in Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt is cast as the antagonist, named Shuddh Singh. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla.

The release of Shamshera makes 2022 a double whammy for Ranbir Kapoor. The first film in the long-awaited Brahmastra trilogy also releases this year; Ayan Mukerji's fantasy magnum opus stars Ranbir as Shiva, Alia Bhatt as Isha, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Brahamatra, also impacted by COVID like Shamshera, releases on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in 2018's Sanju, also has Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal and an untitled film by Luv Ranjan in his lineup.