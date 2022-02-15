Ranbir Kapoor's Gangubai Pose Was A 'Big Deal' For Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt photographed with Ranbir Kapoor.

Highlights Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Brahmastra

Alia awaits the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018

Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, said that Ranbir Kapoor doing the Gangubai pose in front of the paparazzi was just too cute. She said, "He loves it when I become Gangubai. He finds it very entertaining. And I think that was the best thing he did that day. It was a big deal to me. It was just really cute." The actress, during the interview, also talked about Ranbir Kapoor's "reputation" as someone who indulges in gossip. She said, "I've not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that's what I love about him the most. Even if he is criticising someone, he (is careful about it). He only believes in good things, otherwise don't say it. I think that's amazing. He doesn't even like gossip, because of Ranbir I have become a non-gossiper. He says, 'don't gossip about anybody.' He's got a bad reputation that he is a gossiper, he's not a gossiper. He doesn't gossip at all."

After Ranbir Kapoor did the backward namaste pose during a session with the paparazzi, Alia Bhatt posted a collage of her and Ranbir Kapoor doing the same pose on her Instagram story and she rote: "Best boyfriend ever."

Alia Bhatt, during a recent interaction with NDTV, said, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Ranbir Kapoor frequently features on Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress flew to Berlin for the film's screening at a film fest there. The film is slated to release on February 25.

The actress will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.