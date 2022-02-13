Viral Brahmastra Pic: Lovestruck Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Gaze At Each Other

A still of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image courtesy: my_ranbirkapoor)

On Sunday, a still from Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral on Internet. The picture shows Ranbir (as Shiva) looking at Alia Bhatt (as Isha). The couple is gazing at each other through a metal gate. Alia is also seen holding Ranbir's hand. The film casts Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have a cameo in the film. Brahmastra is the first part in a planned trilogy of fantasy epics. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

See Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pic here:

According to Variety, Brahmastra focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, Ayan Mukerji said, "Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins - he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva's character to actualise his powers and find his destiny."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead in Brahmastra.The couple has been dating for over a year and is reported to get married by end of this year.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her upcoming films include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR, Jee Le Zaraa to name a few. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen Luv Ranjan's untiled film, Shamshera and Animal.