How Kamya Panjabi And Shalabh Dang Clocked 2 Months Of Marriage

Shalabh Dang with Kamya Panjabi. (courtesy shalabhdang)

Highlights Kamya was previously married to Bunty Negi

"Happy two months of this Happy dance, husband," wrote Kamya

"On this day in February," wrote Shalabh

TV actress Kamya Panjabi and her husband Shalabh Dang wished each other on their second month wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible. Shalabh posted a picture from their wedding day and it has our heart. Meanwhile, Kamya shared a lovely shot from her and Shalabh's wedding festivities, in which the couple could be seen dancing. Sharing the dreamy photograph on his Instagram profile, Shalabh wrote: "On this day in February." Kamya captioned her post: "Happy two months of this happy dance, husband." She added a heart emoji to the post along with the hashtags #shubhmangalkasha and #forever.

Here's what Shalabh Dang posted:

Kamya Panjabi shared this picture. Check it out:

ICYMI, here are some pictures from Kamya and Shalabh's wedding festivities:

Kamya Panjabi, who was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years, got divorced in the year 2013. The actress, in an interview with Bombay Times last year, opened up about her wedding plans and said, "I will be a married woman by this time next year. I contacted Shalabh in February, after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half he proposed."

Kamya Panjabi is best-known for featuring in TV serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa among many others. Kamya also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 7.