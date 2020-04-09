How Esha Gupta Is Keeping Herself Busy In Lockdown: Murakami, Facemasks, Guitar And Yoga

Esha Gupta shared this photo (courtesy egupta)

Highlights Esha Gupta has been sharing updates about her daily routine

"Things I do, people I love," she captioned one of her posts

Earlier, Esha had shared pics of her doing yoga

Actress Esha Gupta, in lockdown like the rest of us, is sharing glimpses of her every day routine on Instagram. In a recent post, she created a list of some of her favourite people and favourite things that's keeping her busy in during the 21-day lockdown and shared it with her fans on Instagram. The 34-year-old actress captioned it: "Things I do, people I love." Now we know that Esha Gupta is spending her days by reading books by Japanese author Murakami, savouring quinoa delicacies, indulging in face mask sessions, treating herself to some wine, admiring the moon, snacking on apricots, perfecting her yoga postures, listening to Leonard Cohen songs and playing the guitar. Take a look at her post here.

On World Health Day on April 7, Esha Gupta notched up yoga goals by sharing glimpses of her acing complicated yoga postures. She followed it up with more entries in the series.

Earlier, she had shared a snippet from her musical time with her buddy - a guitar.

Esha, who has been featuring in casual clothes in her latest Instagram posts, also shared a throwback moment, in which she sports an LBD with thigh-high boots from what appears to be a previous photoshoot. The actress wrote: "How I wished the quarantine looked like."

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. Last year, Esha Gupta found herself in the midst of a controversy for her tweet about Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi that was cricitised as racist.

India is currently in its final week of lockdown of the 21-day complete shutdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Coronavirus cases have risen to over 5,700 in India.