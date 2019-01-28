Twitter's Not Buying Esha Gupta's Apology For 'Racist' Comment On Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi

Esha Gupta issued an apology on Twitter (courtesy egupta)

Highlights "I didn't realise it directed towards racism," wrote Esha Gupta She shared a screenshot of her conversation with a friend Alex Iwobi was referred to in offensive terms

Actress Esha Gupta, who is an Arsenal ambassador, issued an apology on Twitter after she found herself at the receiving end of massive backlash on social media, following her comments on Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi. "Guys, I'm sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry, guys forgive the stupidity," read one of her tweets while in another, she added: "I didn't realise it directed towards racism." But "apology unaccepted" appears to be the general sentiment on Twitter. Earlier, Esha Gupta shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend, which referred to the Arsenal footballer in offensive terms such as "gorilla faced" and "Neanderthal." In response, Esha herself wrote: "I honestly don't know why they don't bench him more."

In another tweet, Esha Gupta claimed she was simply venting out her "frustration" over Arsenal's 1-3 defeat to Manchestar United in a recent game. "It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry, as I didn't realise it directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result, guys. Been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I'm proud of. It was a fault, sorry, guys."

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

Meanwhile on Twitter, Esha Gupta was called out for appearing to be racist and a section of the Internet also dismissed her apology as inappropriate. "Your response is embarrassing! You state on one hand you've suffered racism yet on the other have no idea that you've made a racial slur," read an angry tweet while another added: "How do you mess up an apology tweet."

Okay Esha Gupta, sorry to reveal this to you but you're a racist. You should stop supporting Arsenal Football Club immediately. (The story has been deleted) pic.twitter.com/FtDSrSgylv — Adwait (@Adwait98) January 26, 2019

So after Esha Gupta's racist rant about Alexandre Iwobi of @arsenal, her apology consisted "thought it was racist" while it clearly was, and to chicken out of the situation she started victimising herself by saying she suffered from racism, — Sanket T. Marwah (@sanket_marwah75) January 28, 2019

If Esha Gupta thinks she can win against Arsenal FT, then she is sadly mistaken.. — LTArsenal (@ltarsenal) January 27, 2019

Your response is embarrassing! You state on one hand you've suffered racism yet on the other have no idea that you've made a racial slur! Your ignorance and arrogance of this whole situation is beyond words! Please remove gooner from your profile! Your not part of our club/family — Keiron Batchelor (@keiron85) January 27, 2019

How do you mess up an apology tweet — Ali Arif (@AliArif1999) January 27, 2019

You should be ashamed of yourself. And your apology was insincere. Thank you for the memories but it's time to say goodbye. — LacaXhaka (@afc_mercury) January 27, 2019

A section of Twitter has also demanded that Esha Gupta resign as the Arsenal ambassador: "I hope you have no association with Arsenal in the future," read a tweet.

Resign as Arsenal ambassador immediately — suburban dude (@sean_brennvn) January 27, 2019

Unreal. I hope you have no association with @Arsenal in the future. Be interesting to see how your 'career' pans out after this. — Nick Sheldon (@snickspeed) January 27, 2019

Arsenal have spent years working on kicking racism out of football. Wright, Vieria, Campbell, Henry some of the clubs greatest players are black and your actions degrade them all. You have no business being in football. Resign. — DonDaddyD (@Dondaddyd) January 27, 2019

Do the honourable thing of resigning as an arsenal ambassador. — jeff ogucha (@jeff_ogucha) January 27, 2019

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Commando 2. She has films such as Total Dhamaal and Hera Pheri 3 in the line-up.