Twitter's Not Buying Esha Gupta's Apology For 'Racist' Comment On Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi

"Guys I'm sorry you thought it was racist," Esha Gupta wrote following her comments on Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 28, 2019 16:45 IST
Esha Gupta issued an apology on Twitter (courtesy egupta)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I didn't realise it directed towards racism," wrote Esha Gupta
  2. She shared a screenshot of her conversation with a friend
  3. Alex Iwobi was referred to in offensive terms

Actress Esha Gupta, who is an Arsenal ambassador, issued an apology on Twitter after she found herself at the receiving end of massive backlash on social media, following her comments on Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi. "Guys, I'm sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry, guys forgive the stupidity," read one of her tweets while in another, she added: "I didn't realise it directed towards racism." But "apology unaccepted" appears to be the general sentiment on Twitter. Earlier, Esha Gupta shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend, which referred to the Arsenal footballer in offensive terms such as "gorilla faced" and "Neanderthal." In response, Esha herself wrote: "I honestly don't know why they don't bench him more."

In another tweet, Esha Gupta claimed she was simply venting out her "frustration" over Arsenal's 1-3 defeat to Manchestar United in a recent game. "It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry, as I didn't realise it directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result, guys. Been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I'm proud of. It was a fault, sorry, guys."

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile on Twitter, Esha Gupta was called out for appearing to be racist and a section of the Internet also dismissed her apology as inappropriate. "Your response is embarrassing! You state on one hand you've suffered racism yet on the other have no idea that you've made a racial slur," read an angry tweet while another added: "How do you mess up an apology tweet."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A section of Twitter has also demanded that Esha Gupta resign as the Arsenal ambassador: "I hope you have no association with Arsenal in the future," read a tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Commando 2. She has films such as Total Dhamaal and Hera Pheri 3 in the line-up.

