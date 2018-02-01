Esha Gupta Slut-Shamed Again For Her Latest Photos

Actress Esha Gupta was trolled incessantly for her new pictures from Brand Vision Summit, which happened on Tuesday in Mumbai. Esha Gupta shared a few photos on Instagram, in which she's wearing a Tanieya Khanuja gown and accessorised her look with diamond jewellery. Soon, Esha's feed was flooded with comments like, "Yuk," "Don't expose so much" and "It's not looking good" while one user also posted an offensive comment about Esha's breasts. Some other comments on Esha's picture are too vile to be reproduced here. In fact, nearly every picture Esha Gupta shares on her account has at least a few comments remarking on her physical attributes - a recent photo of her from a photoshoot has comments urging her to 'show more.'
Highlights
- Esha Gupta, slut shamed yet again
- Esha was told not to expose this much
- Esha Gupta had earlier responded to repeated trolling
Here are Esha Gupta's photos, for which she has been trolled.
Earlier, Esha Gupta had responded to repeated trolling on Instagram with a statement about how she wishes those who 'have nothing better to do' would just get a job, or goals, or a life.
In a statement carried by news agency IANS, Esha Gupta said: "Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down other who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities."
Esha Gupta was also serially slut-shamed for days after she posted pictures of herself in lingerie or less from another photoshoot. She was defiant then, telling Miss Kyra, "It's my body."
Commentsalso been shamed and trolled on social media for their choice of outfit.
Esha Gupta played a major role in Akshay Kumar's 2016 film Rustom. She has also featured in films like Raaz 3D, Jannat 2 and Humshakals. Esha was last seen in Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. She is currently reportedly filming Aankhen 2.