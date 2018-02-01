Shama Sikander Is Trending For Her New Beach Picture

Shama's new photo is now viral

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 01, 2018 13:35 IST
14 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shama Sikander Is Trending For Her New Beach Picture

Shama Sikander meditating on a beach in Melbourne. (Image courtesy: Shama Sikander )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shama Sikander posted a new photo from Melbourne
  2. Shama's new photo went viral on the Internet
  3. Shama was earlier trolled for her pictures
Shama Sikander is one of those stars, who never fails to elate her fans with her social media posts and the Internet loves her back. Shama Sikander is trending, yet again, because of her stunning picture from Melbourne. Shama, who is best known for featuring in TV serial Yeh Meri Life Hai, posted a new photo of herself in a red bikini, in which she can be seen doing a yoga asana on the beach and we must say that Shama's photo is definitely calendar-worthy. "World peace can be achieved, when in each person the power of love replaces the love of power. #AbDilKiSunn," Shama captioned her photo. Shama's photo has done several rounds on social media and users have filled up the comment section with compliments such as "perfect" and "awesome" for the actress.

Here's what Shama posted on Instagram.
 


Recently, Shama responded to repeated slut-shaming with an Instagram post declaring, "Yes I have b**bs... they're mine and I love them." The photo she posted is of her in a bikini. Trolls who 'like to give body parts names' should 'get over it and move on in life,' the 38-year-old actress wrote, after pictures she posted from a trip to Australia were received with offensive and vile comments.
 


Comments
Close [X]
Earlier, Shama made headlines when she confessed to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder five years ago. She opened up about the extent of her struggle with the psychological disorder. The actress explained she was "bored" with herself and with her life, reported Times Of India.

Shama has also featured in films like Aamir Khan starrer Mann and a short film Sexaholic. She also starred in a web series titled Maaya.

Trending

shama sikander photoshama sikander trendingshama sikander

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................