Shama Sikander Is Trending For Her New Beach Picture

Highlights
- Shama Sikander posted a new photo from Melbourne
- Shama's new photo went viral on the Internet
- Shama was earlier trolled for her pictures
Here's what Shama posted on Instagram.
Recently, Shama responded to repeated slut-shaming with an Instagram post declaring, "Yes I have b**bs... they're mine and I love them." The photo she posted is of her in a bikini. Trolls who 'like to give body parts names' should 'get over it and move on in life,' the 38-year-old actress wrote, after pictures she posted from a trip to Australia were received with offensive and vile comments.
A woman has BOOBS...that's what makes her different than men and I'm grateful that I'm a woman and a blessed one indeed. Yes "I HAVE BOOBS" and nice ones indeed.. they are "juicy" and also are "melons " or whatever else you prefer calling them. I think it's time for all those TROLLS who like to give my body parts names like these to get over it and move on in life. They're mine and I love them... #BodyShaming #NotTolerated #RespectWomen #LoveForBikini
Shama has also featured in films like Aamir Khan starrer Mann and a short film Sexaholic. She also starred in a web series titled Maaya.