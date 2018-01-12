Slut-Shamed, Shama Sikander Writes 'I Have B***s And I Love Them'

A woman has BOOBS...that's what makes her different than men and I'm grateful that I'm a woman and a blessed one indeed. Yes "I HAVE BOOBS" and nice ones indeed.. they are "juicy" and also are "melons " or whatever else you prefer calling them. I think it's time for all those TROLLS who like to give my body parts names like these to get over it and move on in life. They're mine and I love them... #BodyShaming #NotTolerated #RespectWomen #LoveForBikini

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Jan 10, 2018 at 9:33pm PST