Slut-Shamed, Shama Sikander Writes 'I Have B***s And I Love Them'

Shama Sikander received vile comments on her Melbourne vacation pictures

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 12, 2018 16:55 IST
Shama Sikander was slut-shamed on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Shama Sikander )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shama Sikander responded to repeated trolling
  2. "Get over it and move on in life," Shama Instagrammed
  3. Shama Sikander recently featured in web series Maaya
TV star Shama Sikander has responded to repeated slut-shaming with a strongly-worded Instagram post declaring, "Yes I have b**bs... they're mine and I love them." The photo she posted is of her in a bikini. Trolls who 'like to give body parts names' should 'get over it and move on in life,' the 38-year-old actress wrote, after pictures she posted from a trip to Australia were received with offensive comments focusing on her body. So offensive are they that we won't even attempt to reproduce any here. Shama used the hashtags #BodyShaming and #NotTolerated on her post. Predictably, more vile comments have been posted in response to Shama. But several others comments say she 'totally nailed it.' One follower told her she was wasting her time.
 


Almost no photo Shama Sikander posts escapes the notice of trolls. She is routinely trolled, whether its pictures of her in Australia, Dubai or wherever.

Here are some of Shama Sikander's pictures from Australia for which she's been trolled:
 
 
 

A sass a day keeps the basics away #ManlyBeach #Sydney #TravelDiaries

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on

 


Instagram seems to be teeming with perverts who live to post bile on pictures of female stars. Deepika Padukone and Esha Gupta have been trolled for photoshoots; Priyanka Chopra's knees are apparently too much to handle; Fatima Sana Shaikh and Soha Ali Khan have been told their outfits are 'un-Islamic'; and Sunny Leone is trolled no matter what she posts, like Shama.

Shama Sikander, best remembered for the TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai, has also featured in films like Aamir Khan's Mann and the short film Sexaholic. She also starred in a web series titled Maaya.

