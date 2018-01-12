Slut-Shamed, Shama Sikander Writes 'I Have B***s And I Love Them'

Highlights
- Shama Sikander responded to repeated trolling
- "Get over it and move on in life," Shama Instagrammed
- Shama Sikander recently featured in web series Maaya
A woman has BOOBS...that's what makes her different than men and I'm grateful that I'm a woman and a blessed one indeed. Yes "I HAVE BOOBS" and nice ones indeed.. they are "juicy" and also are "melons " or whatever else you prefer calling them. I think it's time for all those TROLLS who like to give my body parts names like these to get over it and move on in life. They're mine and I love them... #BodyShaming #NotTolerated #RespectWomen #LoveForBikini
Almost no photo Shama Sikander posts escapes the notice of trolls. She is routinely trolled, whether its pictures of her in Australia, Dubai or wherever.
Here are some of Shama Sikander's pictures from Australia for which she's been trolled:
Shama Sikander, best remembered for the TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai, has also featured in films like Aamir Khan's Mann and the short film Sexaholic. She also starred in a web series titled Maaya.