Shama Sikander's Post Will Inspire You To Shed Body-Image Issues

"Loving your body ONLY when it's in perfect shape is like loving your kids ONLY when they're well behaved," read Shama Sikander's caption and it immediately struck the right chord with a section of the Internet. An Instagram user said, "Your quotes are inspiring... just like you. Really love the way you are. Want to be just like you" while one section of the Internet was awestruck with the gorgeous pic of the actress. Shama Sikander, who opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder, shared the quote with a picture of herself from her vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

Shama Sikander has been trolled frequently for posting bold pictures of herself and she has been accused by the self-appointed moral police of the Internet of disrespecting her religion among other things. Her latest post was not exempted from the scrutiny of social media perverts however they were put in their place by Shama's Instafam. Shama Sikander, who is best-known for her role in 2003 TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai, earlier told news agency IANS: "It (trolls) just exists just like a lot of other things exist in the universe."

Shama Sikander's short film series, titled Ab Dil Ki Sun, which focusses on dealing with mental illnesses, premiered in June this year. Speaking about the show, Shama told IANS: "I wanted to help and reach out to them (people) and tell them, 'There is light after all that darkness, so do not worry. I came out and you can too'. I am doing my best to raise the awareness in every way I possibly can."

