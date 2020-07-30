How Cancer Survivor Manisha Koirala Kick-Starts The Day. See Pics

Manisha Koirala shared this photo (courtesy m_koirala)

Here's some fitness motivation from actress Manisha Koirala. On Thursday, her Instafam woke up to spot a few photos of the 49-year-old actress doing yoga. While sharing the photos, Manisha also shared philosophy behind practising yoga with a quote attributed to late yoga practitioner B K S Iyengar, who was one of the most celebrated yoga teachers in the world: "Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees." Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, a few years after which she opened up about her ordeal with illness and wrote about emerging as a survivor in the book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, which was published in 2018.

Manisha Koirala's Instafam showered a whole lot of positivity on the actress' yoga post. "Transformation is fantastic," read a comment while another added: "You are a real fighter."

Roll out the yoga mat already, will you? Here's what Manisha Koirala posted:

Manisha Koirala's posts are almost always accompanied by motivation quotes - she borrowed one from author Robert Frost while sharing photos of her from a walk in the forest.

Here are some of more life lessons from Manisha Koirala's Instagram diaries:

Manisha Koirala is best known for starring in movies such as Dil Se..., 1942: A Love Story, Khamoshi, Bombay and Lajja, among others. She was last seen in Netflix film Maska, ahead of which she also featured in films such as Prassthanam and Sanju. She also featured in a segment in Netflix's Lust Stories.