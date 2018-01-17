How Bigg Boss 11's Shilpa Shinde Is Partying After Her Big Win

After spending 105 days in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Shilpa Shinde stepped out to resume her life away from the prying eyes of the cameras with a big fat party. Photos and videos from a party, said to be hosted by TV producer Rashmi Shetty, have made their way to social media, in which Shilpa can be seen dancing her heart out to a peppy Bollywood playlist. One can also get glimpses of Shilpa's colleagues Tejaswi Prakash, Jia Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rubina Dilaik and Helly Shah in the fan-club entries. Shilpa arrived at the party dressed in a black skirt and a slit long kurta to go with it. She really appeared to enjoy herself - this was a much deserved party for the popular TV actress, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11.
This is how Shilpa set the dance floor on fire:
Shilpa also caught up with her friends after ages:
After her big win, Shilpa Shinde made some revelations about whether she would like to remain in touch with her ex co-contestants or not. Hina Khan and Shilpa were the top two finalists of the show before Shilpa took home the winning trophy. The two TV stars were also seen as rivals in the house and often featured in headlines for their in-house spats. Speaking to Indian Express, Shilpa declared: "I am glad I could beat her and this is an answer to all that she has told about me." About Vikas Gupta, with whom she shared a bitter-sweet rapport, Shilpa said she's buried the hatchet: "Yes, I will do a web series with him definitely."
wants to concentrate on movies and not TV. Speaking to news agency IANS, she said: "I would rather explore the medium of films than television. After working for so many years, the way few people of the industry (referring to the producers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai) treated me, I am disheartened. I do not wish to work in the TV industry anymore."
Shilpa Shinde is best known for having portrayed the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which she quit over pay differences with the makers.