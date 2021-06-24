Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Highlights Arjun posted a set of cute photographs of Myra on Instagram

"Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan," he wrote

"Can't wait to have you in my arms again," he added

On daughter Myra's 16th birthday, Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia wished her in really adorable ways on social media. Arjun Rampal, who is currently vacationing in Budapest with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their little son Arik, posted a set of cute photographs of Myra with himself and Arik and wrote: "Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan. I love you beyond and more can't wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday." Mehr Jesia picked a beautiful picture of herself and her daughter and wished her with these words: "My Little Miss Sweet 16. Craziest teenager ever. Know that life is not about finding yourself, it's about creating yourself. You are magical Myra. All my love always."

Here's how Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia wished daughter Myra on her 16th birthday:

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia officially divorced in 2019. They are also parents to a daughter named Mahikaa. Arjun Rampal welcomed son Arik with girlfriend Gabriella in 2019.

On Myra's birthday, Gabriella wished her with this ROFL note:

Screenshot of Gabriella's Instagram story.

Arjun Rampal often shares posts for his daughters. On Daughter's Day last year, he posted this picture and wrote: "My pillars of everything. I want to be bullied by the two of you always. I am the proudest dad, to have such beautiful souls as my daughters. Now I will never fear old age. In fact, I will never fear anything anymore. Thank you for everything. #daughtersareblessings."

Arjun Rampal will next be seen in Dhaakad.