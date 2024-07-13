Housefull 5: Sanjay Dutt Is The New Addition To Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh's Film

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: nadiadwalagrandson)

For all Sanjay Dutt fans out there, we have exciting news. The veteran actor is set to appear in Housefull 5. On Saturday, the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a photo on Instagram, featuring producer Sajid Nadiadwala posing alongside Sanjay Dutt. The text attached to the the image read, “#NGEFamily is thrilled to announce Sanjay Dutt is joining the #Housefull5 family! Looking forward to another exciting journey filled with madness.” Upon seeing the post, Sanjay Dutt's fans couldn't contain their excitement. The comments section has been flooded with red hearts and congratulatory messages.

Housefull 5, which was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024, will be released in 2025. Announcing the delay, Sajid Nadiadwala issued a statement on Instagram in December last year. He wrote, “The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with a cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025.”

Earlier, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment addressed the rumours about the star cast of Housefull 5. In November 2023, they posted a message and requested media outlets not to prematurely announce any details. The message read, “There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Housefull 5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will officially announce the star cast soon.”

The fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The first 4 instalments were released in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2019 respectively. Alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Housefull 5.