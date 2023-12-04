Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Pushed To 2025. Reason - 'Top-Notch VFX'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

While Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise to release in theatres, the movie has been rescheduled to a later date. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5, originally slated for release on Diwali 2024, will now hit the big screens on June 6th, 2025. According to the makers, the reason behind this delay is that they have created a “mind-blowing story that needs top-notch VFX." In his official statement, producer Sajid Nadiadwala stated, “The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with a cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025.”

In June of this year, the production house, and Housefull franchise's leading actor Akshay Kumar, unveiled a poster of the upcoming film on Instagram, announcing its release on Diwali 2024. The text on the poster read, “Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. India's biggest comedy franchise is back. Diwali 2024.” Sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Get ready for five times the madness! Bringing to you all Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024.”

Since the announcement of Housefull 5, there have been numerous speculations about the star cast. To address the rumours, the official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment posted a message about a month ago. The post requested media outlets to refrain from making any announcements regarding the cast of the film. The note read, “There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Housefull 5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will officially announce the star cast soon.”

While the star cast of Housefull 5 remains a secret, we can confirm that Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are part of the film. Riteish also posted a poster of the film on his Instagram earlier this year.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday has also been featured in all four Housefull movies.