Housefull 5 Makers Address Rumours About The Cast: 'Will Officially Announce Soon'

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from Housefull. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ever since the makers announced the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise, there have been speculations about the star cast. Clearing the air around the issue, the official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Saturday shared a post, requesting media houses to “refrain from making any announcements regarding the cast of Housefull 5”. The note read, “There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Housefull 5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will officially announce the star cast soon.”

In June this year, the makers announced Housefull 5, the fifth movie in the comedy series. The production house, along with the Housefull franchise's leading actor Akshay Kumar, dropped a poster of the upcoming film on Instagram. The text on the poster read, “Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. India's biggest comedy franchise is back. Diwali 2024.”

Sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Get ready for five times the madness! Bringing to you all Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024.” Tarun Mansukhani is known for directing the film Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

While details about Housefull 5 were kept under wraps, we know for sure that Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are a part of this film. This is after Riteish shared the same poster with the caption, “We're back! And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise! See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!”

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been a part of all four instalments of the Housefull franchise. Apart from the two actors, Chunky Panday was also a regular in all four movies. Housefull 4 was the last part of the franchise. It hit the theatres in 2019. The film, helmed by Farhad Samji, also featured Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

The first instalment of Housefull released in 2010. It also featured Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal and the late Jiah Khan.