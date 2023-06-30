This Is Not A Drill: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Is On. To Release On This Day

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from Housefull. (courtesy: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar woke up and decided to surprise his fans with a film announcement on Friday and not just any film. The actor announced that the fifth installment of his comedy film series Housefull is slated to release in theatres on Diwali next year. Akshay shared a poster, the text on which read, "Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. India's biggest comedy franchise is back. Diwali 2024." The caption accompanying Akshay's post read, "Get ready for five times the madness! Bringing to y'all Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024."

See Akshay Kumar's post here:

While other details about the film, including the cast have not been revealed, what we know for sure is that Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who have been a part of all four parts of the film, are a part of this rendition as well. "We're back! And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise! Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5," wrote Riteish Deshmukh.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Panday have been a part of all the installments of the Housefull installments. The last part Housefull 4, a reincarnation comedy, featured actors Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Sajid Khan resigned as the director of the last part Housefull 4 after #MeToo allegations back in 2018. The film was later directed by Farhad Samji.

The first installment of Housefull released in the year 2010 and it also starred Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal and the late Jiah Khan. The other two parts of the film also had ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri, Asin, the late Rishi Kapoor, Zareen Khan among other stars.