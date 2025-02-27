Honey Singh On Sonakshi Sinha: "She Has Always Been So Supportive"

Rapper-singer Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha have been great friends for the longest time. The two artists came together for the first time in the 2014 chartbuster Desi Kalakaar.

The song was an instant hit and one of the most loved party anthems upon its release. Music lovers were also impressed with Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's onscreen chemistry. Last year, Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha treated their fans with Kalaastar, the sequel to Desi Kalakaar.

Honey Singh gave a lovely shout-out to Sonakshi Sinha at his concert recently. Recalling all the fun had on the sets of Kalaastar, Honey mentioned how Sonakshi was incredibly supportive and that they had a blast together, shooting for it.

Honey said, "She has always been so supportive. We have made part 2 of Desi Kalakaar. She was a bit busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project. But, despite that, she came to Amsterdam to shoot with us."

The unique factor of Desi Kalakaar was the blending of Honey Singh's signature rap with a gripping music video that left fans wanting more. Released a year ago, Kalaastar has been enjoyed by a whopping 184 million viewers on YouTube.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She received rave reviews for her performance in double roles—the mother-daughter duo Rehanna and Fareedan.

Honey Singh's documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, was released on Netflix on December 20, 2024. The plot revolves around his journey to success, mental health struggles, and many controversies.