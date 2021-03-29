Holi 2021: Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Celebrate Love - See His Post

Rahul Vaidya with his girlfriend Disha Parmar (Image courtesy: rahulvaidyarkv)

Bigg Boss 14 alumnus and singer Rahul Vaidya keeps making headlines for showering love on his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Rahul's Holi-special post on social media is the latest addition to his love diaries. The singer posted a few loved-up pictures with his girlfriend Disha on Instagram. The couple can be seen celebrating the festival together. In the photos, Rahul and Disha are twinning in white chikankari kurtas and blue jeans. Disha has paired her outfit with silver jewellery for the occasion. Both of them have gulaal on their faces.

In the first picture of the series, Rahul can be seen gazing at Disha as he is hugging her. The second photo shows Disha's colourful hand in the forefront, as Rahul steals a kiss from her in the backdrop. In a few pictures, Disha is holding gulaal plate in her hands as she poses for pictures with Rahul.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don't forget to eat all the mithaisss!" Rahul captioned his post.

See his post here:

TV celebrities such as Rashami Desai, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Bharti Singh, Neha Pendse and Pooja Banerjee also posted their Holi-special posts on Instagram.

Rashami Desai shared a picture of "Brij ki Holi" and asked her fans to play an "eco-friendly Holi". She requested fans to use "flower petals" on the occasion. Rashami wrote, "Playing holi with flowers is the most adorable way to celebrate this festival. Dress up and use flower petals to play an eco-friendly holi. Buoyant your celebrations with songs and dance cheerfully on the beats. But do not dump the used flowers in water, just throw them in dustbin. If you are planning to celebrate Holi this year while following Covid protocols, Phoolon ki Holi as we traditionally know as Brij ki holi, could be the most Vibrant and exciting way to celebrate the festival. Phoolon ki holi will not only make the surroundings full of love, colors, and joy, but will give you endless memories to remember forever. BE SAFE, BE HAPPY, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND MAY YOU ALL PROSPER HEAPS AND BOUNDS...HOLI KI ANEK ANEK SHUBHKAMNAYEIN!"

Rashami was a part of Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 14 alumnus and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu posted his picture on the occasion and wished his fans "Happy Holi". He wrote, "Mujhko pehchaan lo....Main Hoon Kaun? #JaanKumarSanu #JKS #HappyHoli." Don vibes, we say.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Neha Pendse shared her pictures on Instagram. She looks stunning in her saree photos. She wrote, "Do me a favour, don't play holi!"

Comedian Bharti Singh posted a reel clip of her Holi celebration on the platform. In the video, Bharti can be seen dancing on Bajirao Mastani's song Mohe Rang Do Laal. She is dressed in an ethnic outfit and has gulaal on her face. "Happy happy holi everyone...lots of love #love #festival #holi#colour #colourful #blessed #reelkarofeelkaro," she wrote.

Actress Pooja Banerjee is celebrating "virtual Holi" amid the coronavirus pandemic this year. Her Instagram post says it all. She wrote, "Holiiiiiiii Hai...... since most of us won't be celebrating Holi because of the COVID Situation, I'm playing virtual Holi..."

Coming back to Rahul Vaidya, he had proposed Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 and the couple are expected to be married soon.