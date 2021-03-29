Holi 2021: From Sanjay Dutt's 'Celebrations At Home' With Wife Maanayata And Twins Iqra, Shahraan

Sanjay Dutt with his family. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt posted a Holi greeting on Instagram

The picture features his family

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi," wrote Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt sent Holi greetings on Instagram this morning. The picture-perfect post features the actor along with his family members. The actor, who is celebrating the festival of colours at his home, posted a picture with wife Maanayata and twins Iqra and Shahraan. The picture features all of them dressed in white and with colours on their faces. Sanjay Dutt, in his caption, asked his fans to stay safe this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The actor wrote in his caption: "Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones." He signed off saying, "Wishing you all a very happy Holi."

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's Instagram post here:

The actor frequently delights his Instafam with posts featuring his fam-jam sessions. Check out some of the posts featuring Sanjay Dutt along with Maanayata and twins Iqra and Shahraan here:

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Torbaaz. He also starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August last year. Earlier in 2020, he featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's line-up of films includes KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.