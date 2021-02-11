On Anniversary, Sanjay Dutt Tells Maanayata What's Changed In 13 Years

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata in a loved up pic (courtesy duttsanjay)

First, Happy anniversary, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt. The 61-year-old actor marked his 13th anniversary with the sweetest message for wife Maanayata. Sanjay Dutt picked out a loved up photo of himself and Maanayata, in which he can be seen smiling admiringly at his wife. In his post, Sanjay Dutt wrote what has changed during the course of 13 years of marriage. The only thing that appears to have changed is Sanjay Dutt's love for her wife - his caption explains it all: "11.02.2008. Loved you then. Love you even more now, Maanayata. Happy anniversary." Aww, we are not crying, you are crying. Here's how Sanjay Dutt wished Maanayata on their 13th anniversary:

Meanwhile, Maanayata shared this wedding throwback to mark their 13th anniversary: "Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other... another year of holding on together......happy anniversary to my best grip in this world," she wrote.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt also wished the couple and showered them with a whole lot of love in the comments section. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma.

Last year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer when he took a break from work because of medical treatment in Mumbai. Maanayata, who was in Dubai, flew in to be with the actor during his treatment period. They were soon reunited with Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai, which prompted this emotional post from Maanayata: "Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen."

On his kids' birthday last month, Sanjay Dutt shared the news of his recovery on social media. "Last few weeks were very difficult time for my family. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his bravest soldiers and today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious of the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family," read an excerpt from his statement.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2. His line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.