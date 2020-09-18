Sanjay Dutt Meets His Kids After Months. 'No Complaints, No Requests,' Writes Maanayata

A pic of Sanjay Dutt and his family (courtesy duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt, who is undergoing medical treatment for health issues, reunited with his kids Shahraan and Iqra after months. Sanjay Dutt was in Mumbai when the lockdown was imposed while his wife Maanayata was in Dubai with the kids. Sanjay Dutt had even celebrated his 61st birthday in July without Maanayata and the kids, who were stuck in Dubai because of the lockdown. Maanayata recently travelled to Mumbai and flew back to Dubai with Sanjay Dutt earlier this week. On Friday, she shared a delightful family photo of herself along with Sanjay Dutt, Shahraan and Iqra, and added a heart-warming caption to it: "Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen," she wrote.

On Wednesday, Maanayata shared a selfie with Sanjay Dutt from inside a plane and wrote: "Enroute life." The couple reportedly flew to Dubai on a chartered flight.

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced he is taking a break from work because of health issues. On August 18, Sanjay Dutt told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," as he left for the hospital. Since his announcement, Sanjay Dutt was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he was believed to be going for treatment. Just a week ago, Maanayata dedicated an emotional post to Sanjay Dutt, asking him to stay strong: "We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives! Never quit!"

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2, which released on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. His upcoming movies include Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Prithviraj, Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2.