'Fear Has Two Meanings' And Here's How Maanayata Dutt Deals With It

Ever since actor Sanjay Dutt announced his break from work because of health issues, his wife Maanayata has incessantly been sharing posts about the power of positivity and staying strong in the face of difficulties. Maanayata's latest post on Instagram is about "fear." Sharing a throwback photo of herself, Maanayata listed down the two ways to deal with fear and how she battles it, describing her life as "challenging yet beautiful" in hashtags. "Fear has two meanings: Forget everything and run or face everything and rise... the choice is yours," read Maanayata's post, which oozes positivity, as she added the motivational hashtags "#grace", "#selfbelief", "#riseandshine" to her post.

Just a week ago, Maanayata dedicated an emotional post to Sanjay Dutt, asking him to stay strong: "We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives! Never quit!"

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced he has taken a break from work because of health issues. The Dutts have not disclosed details about his treatment and have asked for privacy. Ever since his statement, Sanjay Dutt has visited Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he is believed to have been going for treatment.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanjay Dutt returned to Instagram for the first time after his "taking a short break from work" announcement. Sharing a photo of himself and Maanayata from their homely Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he wrote: "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 61st birthday in July but without Maanayata and the kids, who were stuck in Dubai because of the lockdown. After Sanjay Dutt's announcement, Maanayata flew down to Mumbai to be by the actor's side.