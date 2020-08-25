'Sands Are Shifting,' Posts Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata. Manisha Koirala Leaves A Comment

A throwback of Sanjay Dutt and family (courtesy duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata had low-key Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year as the 61-year-old actor is undergoing medical treatment. On Tuesday, Maanayata shared an adorable photo of their twins Shahraan and Iqra from what appears to be the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations over the weekend and wrote: "Sands are shifting.... God... protect your peace... answer your prayers." Maanayata's post arrives days after Sanjay Dutt visited Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he has been going for treatment. He returned home just in time for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, as was revealed in the post he shared on Ganesh Chaturthi. Comments and good wishes poured in on Maanayata's post with one from Sanjay Dutt's colleague Manisha Koirala, who also portrayed the role of the actor's mother in his biopic Sanju. Manisha Koirala, who is a cancer survivor, dropped a few red hearts and the folded hands emoji to convey that she's praying for Sanjay Dutt's fast recovery. Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his former wife Richa Sharma, also posted red hearts on Maanayata's photo.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanjay Dutt returned to Instagram for the first time after his "taking a short break from work" announcement. Sharing a photo of himself and Maanayata from their homely Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he wrote: "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 61st birthday in July but without Maanayata and the kids, who were stuck in Dubai because of the lockdown. Maanayata recently flew down to Mumbai to be by the actor's side and is currently in home quarantine. On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced he is taking a hiatus from work because of health issues but did not disclose details about his treatment. On August 18, Sanjay Dutt told the paparazzi: "Pray for me," as he left home for the hospital.

In several statements ever since Sanjay Dutt's announcement, Maanayata has asked for privacy, saying that the Dutts have chosen to deal with the situation with "positivity and grace". "Stop speculating the stage of his illness," she also said.

Sanjay Dutt's new film Sadak 2 will release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar among on August 28. The actor was last seen in 2019 film Panipat.