'Sometimes, No Words Can Explain What Is Going On In Your Mind': Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata's New Post

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife, in a cryptic post on Thursday, wrote about resorting to silence when words fail to convey the emotions in one's heart. "Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart," read Maanayata's post, which she shared with a bunch of motivational hashtags such as "#riseandshine #challenging #beautifullife #thankyougod", among others. Maanayata's latest thought is an addition to her series of posts about positivity, which she has been sharing since Sanjay Dutt announced he has taken a break from work because of health issues but did not disclose details about his treatment.

Last week, Maanayata wrote in a post: "Sands are shifting."

Maanayata's previous post arrived days after Sanjay Dutt visited Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he has been going for treatment. On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced his break from work in a statement, prompting a shower of good wishes from his fans on social media. On August 18, Sanjay Dutt told the paparazzi: "Pray for me," as he left home for the hospital.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanjay Dutt returned to Instagram for the first time after his "taking a short break from work" announcement. Sharing a photo of himself and Maanayata from their homely Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he wrote: "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 61st birthday in July but without Maanayata and the kids, who were stuck in Dubai because of the lockdown. After Sanjay Dutt's announcement, Maanayata flew down to Mumbai to be by the actor's side. In several statements ever since Sanjay Dutt's announcement, Maanayata has asked for privacy, saying that the Dutts have chosen to deal with the situation with "positivity and grace". "Stop speculating the stage of his illness," she also said.