Himansh Kohli Defends Neha Kakkar Against 'Objectionable Jokes' After Singer Was Trolled

Himansh Kohli, who is rumoured to be dating Neha Kakkar, jumped to the singer's defence after she was ruthlessly trolled by a section of the Internet for visibly getting teary-eyed on an episode of Indian Idol. "Lately, I have been noticing a lot of distasteful trolling against Neha. I would have never said this in public if it was just a humorous act. What disgusts me is that people themselves don't want to support a cause," read an excerpt from Himansh's angry-worded post on Instagram. "Then they don't leave any stone unturned to stop someone from doing so. If these trolls think that they can hide their ignorance and inhuman attitude beneath objectionable jokes, they are wrong," he added. Neha, who gained popularity after participating in the second season of the music reality show, joined the judges' panel this year. In a recent episode, she broke down after a contestant shared his tumultuous journey of overtaking struggles.



We also spotted Neha Kakkar's comment on Himansh Kohli's post, which read: "All I can say is that you're my He-Man and I'm blessed to have you in my life. Love you."



Himansh Kohli, who often trends for his loved-up posts featuring Neha, rounded off his note with words of encouragement for the actress: "Nehuu, don't let anything affect the best person I know. Your success, your care, your love, speaks louder than a few jokers. Keep inspiring us all."





After the episode in question was aired, Neha Kakkar was termed as a "cry baby" and made to feature in several Twitter trolls. The show has also been criticised for selecting contestants on the basis of their troubled pasts and not sheer talent. Himansh's post comes a day after Neha responded to the troll with a lengthy post, saying: "Getting trolled for crying! Next time please troll me for my loud laughter as well. In fact why don't you troll me for helping the needy people?"



This is how Twitter had reacted earlier:

* Indian Idol Auditions *



Contestant : I am a die-hard fan of RCB



Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/pyZCrj6xlC — Faking News (@fakingnews) July 11, 2018

*Indian idol auditions*



Contestant: Instagram pein ask anything post kiya tha par abhitak kisine ek question tak nhi pucha



Neha kakkar: pic.twitter.com/v4oat2hwYb — LUCKY LAKHANI (@_LUCKY________) July 11, 2018

Me : I'm very poor, i dont have money to clean my benz & Lamborgini. I cant even have my breakfast in CasinoRoyale & i lost my brand new iPhone X yesterday while travelling from USA to France.



pic.twitter.com/mVS1aEAqqr— SUNdesh (@DasaSandesh) July 12, 2018

* Indian Idol*



Contestant : I cannot afford to buy iPhone X from India. So I ask my cousins to bring it from US



Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/OfbjLdJXgR — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) July 11, 2018

*Indian idol auditions*



Contestant : *Shows a board written "Sir main gungaa hu gaa nhi skta" *



Neha kakkar : *Started crying*



Anu malik : Tu mumbai chal rha h hmlog k sath, tu aag lga dega — Nishant Singh (@UpperDekho) July 11, 2018



Earlier this year, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli featured in new single Oh Humsafar, which went crazy viral with 10 million views within a day. The duo often feature in gossip columns for reports about their rumoured relationship, which these two have never acknowledged. Neha Kakkar is best known for songs like Oonchi Hai Building 2.0, Kala Chashma and Main Tera Boyfriend. Himansh Kohli made his acting debut with Yaariyan and has featured in TV show Humse Hai Liife.



Neha Kakkar has returned to Indian Idol as a co-judge along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. Indian Idol Season 10 kick-started on July 7.