Oh Humsafar: Neha Kakkar, Himansh Kohli's Love Song Is Viral With 10 Million Views Released on Tuesday, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's Oh Humsafar has been watched over 10 million times within a day

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT Neha Kakkar, Himansh Kohli in a still from Oh Humsafar (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The song has also been sung by Neha Singing credits also go to Tony Kakkar Tony Kakkar has composed the song Oh Humsafar, in which she co-stars with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. The romantic song tracks the love story of a young couple, whose romantic journey ultimately ends on a tragic note. Oh Humsafar documents the bitter sweet moments of the onscreen love story of Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli, Oh Humsafar has been watched over 10 million times within a day. The 5 million mark was reached within hours and here's what Himansh had tweeted: "Oh Humsafar crosses 5 million milestone in just few hours. Congratulations to entire team."



It also currently features on the list of YouTube India's most trending videos. Soon after release, the song topped the list of trending songs on YouTube, prompting Tony Kakkar to tweet: "Oh Hamsafar is the Number 1 song on You Tube India trending list. Thank you, God."



Oh Humsafar has been composed by Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar, who has also sung the melodious track. Credits for the lyrics of Oh Humsafar go to Manoj Muntashir, who also has tracks like Galliyan, Tere Sang Yara and Kaun Tujhe to his credit.



Watch Oh Humsafar here:







Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli often feature in gossip columns for reports about their rumoured relationship, which these two have continued to deny. Neha Kakkar is best known for songs like Oonchi Hai Building 2.0, Kala Chashma and Main Tera Boyfriend. Himansh Kohli made his acting debut with Yaariyan and has featured in TV show Humse Hai Liife.





