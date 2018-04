Neha Kakkar And Himansh Kohli Trend Again. This Time, The Internet Calls Them A 'Couple'

Highlights They have been trending on and off for a while now They will feature together in a song "Lovely couple," read a comment

Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli have been trending on and off for a while now , courtesy their dating rumours. Last month, the reported couple trended big time for their Instagram pictures and their comments on each other's posts. This time, the Internet referred to them as a 'couple,' after Neha shared a snippet from her next song with Himansh, titled. "Lovely couple" and "you people look so beautiful together" are some of the several comments on Neha's post, which has been viewed over 8.6 lakh times. Himansh also shared the same post. In another picture, both of them pose together, and teased their fans about the release date ofTake a look at Neha Kakkar's post with Himansh Kohli here.Neha and Himansh together showed up at the screening of Luv Ranjan's, which sparked their dating rumour. The duo appear to be closely following each other on social media also.See their posts here.Neha Kakkar has provided playback for her song, along with her brother Tony. Neha Kakkar, 29, is an alumna of singing reality show. She later judged the show. She has provided playback for hit songs like),) and). She also sung(picturised on Himansh Kohli). In 2008, she launched her first album Neha-The Rock Star.Himansh Kohli, 28, made his debut on Television with, which released in 2014, was his debut Hindi film.