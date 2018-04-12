Neha Kakkar And Himansh Kohli Trend Again. This Time, The Internet Calls Them A 'Couple'

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli are rumoured to be dating

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 12, 2018 14:09 IST
24 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Neha Kakkar And Himansh Kohli Trend Again. This Time, The Internet Calls Them A 'Couple'

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's music video is titled Oh Humsafar (Image courtesy: nehakakkar )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They have been trending on and off for a while now
  2. They will feature together in a song
  3. "Lovely couple," read a comment
Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli have been trending on and off for a while now, courtesy their dating rumours. Last month, the reported couple trended big time for their Instagram pictures and their comments on each other's posts. This time, the Internet referred to them as a 'couple,' after Neha shared a snippet from her next song with Himansh, titled Oh Humsafar. "Lovely couple" and "you people look so beautiful together" are some of the several comments on Neha's post, which has been viewed over 8.6 lakh times. Himansh also shared the same post. In another picture, both of them pose together, and teased their fans about the release date of Oh Humsafar.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar's post with Himansh Kohli here.
 
 


Neha and Himansh together showed up at the screening of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which sparked their dating rumour. The duo appear to be closely following each other on social media also.

See their posts here.
 

 


Neha Kakkar has provided playback for her song Oh Humsafar, along with her brother Tony.

Comments
Neha Kakkar, 29, is an alumna of singing reality show Indian Idol 2. She later judged the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. She has provided playback for hit songs like Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 (Judwaa 2), Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho) and Manali Trance (The Shaukeens). She also sung Sunny Sunny (picturised on Himansh Kohli). In 2008, she launched her first album Neha-The Rock Star.

Himansh Kohli, 28, made his debut on Television with Humse Hai Liife. Yaariyaan, which released in 2014, was his debut Hindi film.
 

Trending

Neha KakkarHimansh Kohlineha himansh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Unnao RapeJustice ChelameswarKidambi SrikanthISRO's PSLVHeavy Rain

................................ Advertisement ................................