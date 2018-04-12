Neha Kakkar And Himansh Kohli Trend Again. This Time, The Internet Calls Them A 'Couple'

Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli have been trending on and off for a while now, courtesy their dating rumours. Last month, the reported couple trended big time for their Instagram pictures and their comments on each other's posts. This time, the Internet referred to them as a 'couple,' after Neha shared a snippet from her next song with Himansh, titled Oh Humsafar. "Lovely couple" and "you people look so beautiful together" are some of the several comments on Neha's post, which has been viewed over 8.6 lakh times. Himansh also shared the same post. In another picture, both of them pose together, and teased their fans about the release date of Oh Humsafar.
Highlights
- They have been trending on and off for a while now
- They will feature together in a song
- "Lovely couple," read a comment
Take a look at Neha Kakkar's post with Himansh Kohli here.
Neha and Himansh together showed up at the screening of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which sparked their dating rumour. The duo appear to be closely following each other on social media also.
See their posts here.
Neha Kakkar has provided playback for her song Oh Humsafar, along with her brother Tony.
Comments
Himansh Kohli, 28, made his debut on Television with Humse Hai Liife. Yaariyaan, which released in 2014, was his debut Hindi film.