Trending: Are Neha Kakkar And Himansh Kohli Dating? The Internet Wants To Know

"Nice couple," reads a comment on Neha Kakkar picture with Himansh Kohli

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 13, 2018 14:02 IST
Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli photographed together (Image courtesy: nehakakkar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Himansh Kohli, knows how to win hearts," she captioned a post
  2. Last month, they were photographed together at a film's screening
  3. Neha has sung a song from Himansh's debut film
"Nice couple," reads a comment on singer Neha Kakkar picture on Instagram with actor Himansh Kohli. On Tuesday afternoon, both Neha and Himansh started trending because of their Instagram pictures and comments on each other's posts. The duo have shared several pictures together and appear to be closely following each other on social media. "Himansh Kohli, knows how to win hearts!!" she captioned a post, shared months ago. Himansh's last post on Instagram, shared a day ago, also features Neha. "Are you dating each other?" commented a user on their picture. Several unconfirmed reports suggest that Neha and Himansh might be dating. Last month, they were photographed together at the screening of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Here are some pictures of Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli.
 

 
 


Over the weekend, Neha Instagrammed a video of herself recreating the famous flying kiss scene from the teaser of Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love. The video went viral and the Internet also noticed Himansh's comment which read, "Uff." Neha replied to him with a smile emoticon.
 


Neha Kakkar, 29, was a participant of the singing reality show Indian Idol 2. She later judged the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. In 2008, she launched her first album Neha-The Rock Star. She has provided playback for songs like Sunny Sunny (picturised on Himansh Kohli), Manali Trance, Aao Raja and Dhating Naach.

Meanwhile, Himansh Kohli, 28, made his debut on Television with Humse Hai Liife. 2014's Yaariyaan was his debut Hindi film.
 

Trending

Neha KakkarHimansh Kohli

