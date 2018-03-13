Trending: Are Neha Kakkar And Himansh Kohli Dating? The Internet Wants To Know

"Nice couple," reads a comment on singer Neha Kakkar picture on Instagram with actor Himansh Kohli. On Tuesday afternoon, both Neha and Himansh started trending because of their Instagram pictures and comments on each other's posts. The duo have shared several pictures together and appear to be closely following each other on social media. "Himansh Kohli, knows how to win hearts!!" she captioned a post, shared months ago. Himansh's last post on Instagram, shared a day ago, also features Neha. "Are you dating each other?" commented a user on their picture. Several unconfirmed reports suggest that Neha and Himansh might be dating. Last month, they were photographed together at the screening of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Highlights
- "Himansh Kohli, knows how to win hearts," she captioned a post
- Last month, they were photographed together at a film's screening
- Neha has sung a song from Himansh's debut film
Here are some pictures of Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli.
Over the weekend, Neha Instagrammed a video of herself recreating the famous flying kiss scene from the teaser of Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love. The video went viral and the Internet also noticed Himansh's comment which read, "Uff." Neha replied to him with a smile emoticon.
Meanwhile, Himansh Kohli, 28, made his debut on Television with Humse Hai Liife. 2014's Yaariyaan was his debut Hindi film.