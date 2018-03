Neha Kakkar's Priya Prakash Varrier-Inspired Video Is Pretty Cute (Also Viral)

Highlights Neha Kakkar Instagrammed a video on Sunday She recreated a part of the Oru Adaar Love teaser Her video has over a million 'likes' in less than a day

Singer Neha Kakkar is currently basking in the glory of her newfound social media popularity after sharing a video on Instagram. The 29-year-old singer appears to have been inspired by Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier ( Remember the wink and the flying kiss that went crazy viral ?). Neha Kakkar recently Instagrammed a video featuring herself in which she's recreated the flying kiss scene from the teaser ofand the Internet is smitten. As Neha wraps the video with an adorable smile, a fan points out: "". Another user adds: "Wow, so cute." However, just like any other post on social media, the comments section on Neha's video is not without a couple of vile comments.Some users also pointed out that Neha Kakkar went slightly wrong with the gun-loading act but the singer has already acknowledged that in her post. "Some #PriyaVarrier Effect on Me. P.S. "Gun Ulti Ho Gayi" #NehaKakkar #OruAdaarLove," she captioned the video, which has garnered over a million likes in less than a day.Here's the original teaser of, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. Shared on Valentine's Day, the teaser has over 4 million views so far. It was earlier in February when the Internet discovered budding actress Priya Prakash Varrier and her veteran winking skills. A video featuring Priya Prakash (who plays a school student) winking at her classmate trended for days making the follower count on her Instagram shoot up. Subsequently, she also got her Instagram account verified. On Instagram, Priya Prakash Varrier currently has 5.1 million followers and reportedly charges some 8 lakhs per Instagram post.directed by Omar Lulu, released on March 3.