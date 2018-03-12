Neha Kakkar's Priya Prakash Varrier-Inspired Video Is Pretty Cute (Also Viral)

Singer Neha Kakkar is currently basking in the glory of her newfound social media popularity after sharing a video on Instagram. The 29-year-old singer appears to have been inspired by Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier (Remember the wink and the flying kiss that went crazy viral?). Neha Kakkar recently Instagrammed a video featuring herself in which she's recreated the flying kiss scene from the teaser of Oru Adaar Love and the Internet is smitten. As Neha wraps the video with an adorable smile, a fan points out: "Record hi tod diya last waali hansi ne". Another user adds: "Wow, so cute." However, just like any other post on social media, the comments section on Neha's video is not without a couple of vile comments.
Highlights
- Neha Kakkar Instagrammed a video on Sunday
- She recreated a part of the Oru Adaar Love teaser
- Her video has over a million 'likes' in less than a day
Some users also pointed out that Neha Kakkar went slightly wrong with the gun-loading act but the singer has already acknowledged that in her post. "Some #PriyaVarrier Effect on Me. P.S. "Gun Ulti Ho Gayi" #NehaKakkar #OruAdaarLove," she captioned the video, which has garnered over a million likes in less than a day.
Here's the original teaser of Oru Adaar Love, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. Shared on Valentine's Day, the teaser has over 4 million views so far.
Comments
Oru Adaar Love directed by Omar Lulu, released on March 3.