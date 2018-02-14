The Wink Is Old News. Priya Prakash Varrier's Flying Kiss Is How You Break The Internet

The teaser of Oru Adaar Love has already been watched over 10 million times on Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram. Take a look:
It all began when a clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi showing Priya Prakash Varrier winking at Roshan went viral over the weekend, launching a tsunami of memes. The hashtag #PriyaPrakashVarrier trended for days. If you have no idea what we're talking about, watch the song:
Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, appears to be based on high school crushes and stars a bunch of newcomers, among them Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. Priya's sensational wink, which left social media smitten was, in fact, a 'spontaneous' act. Speaking of it, she told NDTV, "Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything."
Oru Adaar Love is scheduled to release on March 3.