The Wink Is Old News. Priya Prakash Varrier's Flying Kiss Is How You Break The Internet

Priya Prakash Varrier's wink is thing of a past

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 14, 2018 14:59 IST
Priya Prakash Varrier's wink went insanely viral on social media (Image courtesy - YouTube)

New Delhi:  Forget the wink. Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier's flying kiss in the teaser of her film Oru Adaar Love deserves its own set of memes. Priya, whose Instagram account received the blue tick of verification after she went viral last weekend, posted the teaser today - Valentine's Day - writing "Please do keep supporting us." The teaser shows Priya and co-star Roshan, who play school students in the film, flirting in the classroom. As Priya kisses her fingers, points them at Roshan and mock-shoots him, her young swain falls back, hand to heart.

The teaser of Oru Adaar Love has already been watched over 10 million times on Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram. Take a look:
 


It all began when a clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi showing Priya Prakash Varrier winking at Roshan went viral over the weekend, launching a tsunami of memes. The hashtag #PriyaPrakashVarrier trended for days. If you have no idea what we're talking about, watch the song:
 

Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, appears to be based on high school crushes and stars a bunch of newcomers, among them Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. Priya's sensational wink, which left social media smitten was, in fact, a 'spontaneous' act. Speaking of it, she told NDTV, "Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything."

Here's a look at some of the memes that popped up:
 
 


 

Oru Adaar Love is scheduled to release on March 3.

