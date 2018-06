Himansh Kohli's Midnight Surprise For Neha Kakkar's Birthday Trends

Himansh Kohli shared this picture with Neha Kakkar (Image courtesy: kohlihimansh)

Highlights Himansh and Neha are rumoured to be dating They have been trending on and off for a while now Neha turned 30 on Wednesday

Actor Himansh Kohli visited Neha Kakkar's home at midnight to wish the singer on her birthday. Himansh and Neha are rumoured to be dating and a video of the duo from last night has been chronicled by her fan clubs. Both Himansh and Neha featured on Wednesday's trends list and their video has been shared widely on the Internet. Himansh seems to have decorated the room with balloons and several party props. As soon as Neha enters to the surprise, the duo share a warm hug. Meantime, just a few hours ago, Himansh also shared a picture with the birthday girl and captioned the post as, ". Happy Birthday, bestie. Love you."Watch the video here.This is what he posted for Neha. She turns 30 today. Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar dating rumours began after the Internet chanced upon their Instagram exchanges and several photos of them together. The duo appear to be closely following each other on social media. "Are you dating each other?" a comment read on one of their pictures.After Neha shared a snippet fromsong with Himansh, the Internet referred to them as a 'couple.' Oh Humsafar went viral within just few hours of its release and was watched over 10 million times within a day.Neha Kakkar has provided playback for hit songs likeand. She also sung, from Himansh Kohli's debut film