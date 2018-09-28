Hey Ranbir Kapoor, Here's Your Viral Birthday Post From Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared this picture of Ranbir Kapoor (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

"Happy birthday, sunshine," wrote Alia Bhatt for rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who celebrates his 36th birthday on September 28. It's a sun-kissed photo of Ranbir looking out the window and smiling. It appears to be taken at a cafeteria. (Thank you for this picture, Alia). Her post for Ranbir, who is not on social media, is crazy viral and in just two hours it got close to 10 lakh likes and counting. Several celebs like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria, Ishaan Khatter and others have liked it, including Ranbir's mom Neetu and sister Riddhima. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making Brahmastra together. Their rumoured romance made headlines in May when they made a blockbuster appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. However, the duo haven't acknowledged a romance as of yet.

Dear Ranbir Kapoor, here's your birthday wish from Alia Bhatt.

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor wished his son with a picture of them with Alia and her mom Soni Razdan, which sent the Internet into a meltdown.

Alia Bhatt recently attended a party at Ranbir Kapoor's home, where other Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar were also there.

Take a look. Picture courtesy - KJo.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is a trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The first part is expected to hit the screens in August 2019. Major portions of Brahmastra are shot in Bulgaria. Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar.